Legal expert weighs in on tactics to secure indictment of accused child rapist
Megan Abundis
January 30, 2019 06:16 PM
TAOS, N.M. - Raymond Hernandez, the man accused of sexually assaulting several children, will appear in court Thursday.
The Taos County district attorney is still waiting on information from the victims' sexual assault.
In the meantime, the district attorney will attempt to go straight to a grand jury.
Megan Abundis sat down with legal expert Ahmad Assed to explain why this tactic could make sure Hernandez remains in jail pending trial.
Watch the video above to see the interview.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: January 30, 2019 06:16 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 05:36 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved