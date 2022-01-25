Leger Fernandez touts federal funding for water project

Ledger Fernandez said roughly 75% of the $687 million price tag of the project will be covered by federal funding sources, including money from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed into law in November. The state and local governments are providing the rest.

Along with the $335 million New Mexico will receive for water projects under the infrastructure bill, the Eastern New Mexico Rural Water System, will receive additional dollars from a $1 billion fund for western water projects in the infrastructure package.

“What we are doing today and in the next several years is putting the federal money in to help get this project completed so that these communities will have reliable water for drinking, municipal and industrial uses,” Fernandez said.

Before additional money from the infrastructure bill was allocated, Fernandez said the project was projected to be completed within 18 years. Since the infusion of funding from the infrastructure bill the timeline has shrunk to between 5 and 8 years.

Morris said the benefits the project will provide people, businesses and municipalities are immense.

“As the Aquifer continues to decline, it’s vital that we complete this project and that we are connected to the renewable water source that is the Ute Reservoir,” he said.

In all, the federal infrastructure bill is slated to bring $3.7 billion to New Mexico.