Legislative committee approves violence intervention bill

Chris Ramirez
Created: January 27, 2021 11:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers discussed a bill Wednesday that aims to address violent crime across the state.
It involves allocating $10 million to law enforcement agencies to help them establish violence intervention programs.
The programs work by focusing police efforts on the small portion of people who are committing a high portion of a city's crime. Once those repeat offenders are identified, police intervene by offering community and social services to get those people out of a life of crime.
Violence intervention has worked in cities across the country. This past year, APD adopted its own version of a violence intervention program.
