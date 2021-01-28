Legislative committee approves violence intervention bill | KOB 4
Legislative committee approves violence intervention bill

Chris Ramirez
January 27, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lawmakers discussed a bill Wednesday that aims to address violent crime across the state.

It involves allocating $10 million to law enforcement agencies to help them establish violence intervention programs.

The programs work by focusing police efforts on the small portion of people who are committing a high portion of a city's crime. Once those repeat offenders are identified, police intervene by offering community and social services to get those people out of a life of crime. 

Violence intervention has worked in cities across the country. This past year, APD adopted its own version of a violence intervention program. 

The bill passed the State House Judiciary Committee by an 8-2 vote.

Another thing worth noting about this bill is that funding it could make it more difficult to get approved since the money isn't already available in the state's appropriation bill. 


