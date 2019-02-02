Legislators consider two early childhood education bills

Crystal Tapia, of Noah's Ark Children's Academy, says that about 800 businesses across the state rely on CYRD funding to support their children. These businesses have to follow rigorous regulations with proper accreditation locally and nationally.

"If all 3 and 4-year-olds are moved to the public schools, and removed out of current licensed, quality CYFD programs, this would actually shut businesses down. It would put people out of jobs. It would misplace children, and ultimately families are left without the choice where they feel their children will have the best care," Tapia said.

That's why there are hearings, and legislators hope to ramp up all programs.

"We want to partner with Governor Grisham and her team, the cabinet secretary, because we truly believe we need to expand New Mexico pre-K. But the goal is to expand in both departments, CYFD and the public," Tapia said.

"The benefits of children being in a CYFD program is the continuous care they receive from birth all the way through elementary school," she said. "They're given specific one-on-one learning and teaching."

The Joint Education Committee met for hours listening to public comment.

SB 22 was also discussed this morning, which would create a new department that consolidates all current early childhood programs. SB 22 is sponsored by Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe.

The Joint Education Committee has not made a decision yet on either bill.

Track SB 298 during the legislative session

Track SB 22 during the legislative session