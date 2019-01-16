Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day' | KOB 4
Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day'

Marian Camacho
January 16, 2019 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The New Mexico state legislature will be honoring “family friendly” businesses at the Roundhouse today.

The founder of the nonprofit, Family Friendly New Mexico, will join local business owners as a memorial is read, recognizing them for offering their employees three or more policies in the areas of paid leave, health support, work schedules, or economic support.

"The companies that have achieved this recognition understand that workers are the most productive when they can balance their work and personal responsibilities," said Giovanna Rossi, founder of Family Friendly New Mexico. "Adding policies like this is a win-win situation. The business benefits through improved employee retention, greater productivity and ability to compete for the most skilled workers. The employee is able to excel at work and achieve better work-life integration."

Some of the businesses that will be honored are CNM, UNM, and Dions.

Marian Camacho


