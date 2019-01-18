Legislature taking steps to stay on schedule

There were about 250 bills pre-filed in the Senate and another 250 in the House.

“We’re planning to really work hard to stick to the schedule,” House Speaker Brian Egolf said.

There are more bills on the way because the freshman lawmakers who aren’t allowed to pre-file bills have the next month to do so.

Egolf says the legislature is taking steps to handle the flood of bills.

“The ceremonial activities that used to take place here in the house are going to be reduced dramatically,” Egolf said. “We’re limiting it to one memorial or one visiting performing group a day. That will mean a lot more time is available for us to do the actual work of the legislature.”

This year lawmakers also have the “rocket docket” - a list of about 50 bills that were previously vetoed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

The plan is to fast-track those bills to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desk.