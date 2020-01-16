Legislature to consider legal marijuana, tuition-free college

The Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Lawmakers will push plans to legalize marijuana, underwrite tuition-free college and improve a beleaguered public education system during a 30-day legislative session that begins Tuesday.
Political battle lines are forming on issues ranging from teacher pay increases to a proposed red-flag law that would allow police or relatives to ask a court to temporarily take away guns from people who might hurt themselves or others.
New Mexico state government is forecasting an $800 million surplus for the coming fiscal year.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and allied majorities in the state House and Senate are suggesting a new round of spending increases for public education.
