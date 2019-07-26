Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient | KOB 4
Less than a third of New Mexico students test proficient

The Associated Press
July 26, 2019 07:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New results show less than a third of all New Mexico students are proficient in reading and only about 1/5th are proficient in math.

New Mexico education officials Friday afternoon released results from a revamp test in 2019 that show a small jump in reading from the year before but a drop in math.

The results come days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham fired Public Education Secretary Karen Trujillo, sparking questions from lawmakers and confusion among educators.

According to the results, only 32.7% of all New Mexico students tested proficient in reading. Meanwhile, just 20.3% tested proficient in math.

The results are from the test called the "New Mexico Standards-Based Transition Assessment of Math and English Language Arts" which state officials are calling a "transition test."

Created: July 26, 2019 07:04 PM

