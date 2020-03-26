Lesson plans for Native American education available for free download

“Our goal was to get this curriculum in every classroom in the state, and now those classrooms are at home,” McClure said.



The lesson plans have been in the works for some time after getting a grant from the Kellogg Foundation. The lessons were prepared before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pushed for culturally responsive education in the classroom. At first just available to educators, now anyone can have access to it.

Math is taught with an Indigenous perspective by making the Pueblo dish Blue Corn pancakes using the measurements.

“It’s very easy and in fact we’ve had great response with that from parents because the lesson plans are very detailed so the parent doesn’t have to have any guess what’s next or guess what to say. Plus there are very hands on descriptions about the activities," McClure said.

Click here to download the lesson plans