LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks

"We really celebrate diversity in our community because we're all different,” he said.

Despite the repeated vandalism, MCC pastor Judith Maynard said they will not be afraid.

"It's just the times we live in," Maynard said.

The rocks the vandals used to throw through the windows are now stacked at the front of the worship space to symbolize something else.

"Just a visual. Just, we forgive—that we're stronger than a little rock," Maynard said. "Together our faith makes us stronger. This community is a great place and we'll get through this."