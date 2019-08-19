LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks | KOB 4
LGBTQ church vandalized six times in two weeks

Ryan Laughlin
August 19, 2019 07:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An LGBTQ church has been vandalized six times in the past two weeks and churchgoers are worried their community is the target.

"Really the first time, I thought, oh, maybe it was just a mistake or, you know, some kids playing around,” said churchgoer  Andy Najar.

Najar has been attending the Metropolitan Community Church of Albuquerque for more than three decades.

"We really celebrate diversity in our community because we're all different,” he said.

Despite the repeated vandalism, MCC pastor Judith Maynard said they will not be afraid. 

"It's just the times we live in," Maynard said. 

The rocks the vandals used to throw through the windows are now stacked at the front of the worship space to symbolize something else. 

"Just a visual. Just, we forgive—that we're stronger than a little rock," Maynard said. "Together our faith makes us stronger. This community is a great place and we'll get through this."

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 19, 2019 07:27 PM
Created: August 19, 2019 07:19 PM

