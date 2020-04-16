Life on the Navajo Nation: Why COVID-19 appears to be spreading with ease

"About 30% of our population do not have running water," Crotty said.

Health experts have asked people to avoid shaking hands, but a handshake carries a lot of weight for members of the Navajo Nation.

"A handshake is not just a custom, there's a cultural connection and teaching with that connection," Crotty said. "And so it has been, again, another new normal or alternative for Navajos to not want to automatically shake hands-- especially for our elders who are full of anxiety and sometimes just need a hug. That can be a challenge during this time."

Crotty said multigenerational families that live under one roof is common on the Navajo Nation, which can contribute to community spread of the virus.

"As Navajos, we always learn and move forward," she said. "That's ingrained in every emergence story that you hear about. We're five-finger people that don't get it right, we make mistakes, it's about learning, what did we learn from that."

Navajo Nation officials urge members to stay home to prevent the spread.

