Liquor stores among businesses that must stop in-person operations in NM

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 06, 2020 05:33 PM
Created: April 06, 2020 04:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan announced Monday that she is strengthening and extending her emergency order, which limits business in New Mexico, to April 30.

The new order requires all retail operations that are considered essential businesses – including grocery stores – to limit their occupancy. 

The maximum number of customers in the retail space must be equal to 20 percent or less of the maximum occupancy of the retail space, as determined by the relevant fire marshal or fire department. 

Customers who are waiting outside stores must be adhering to the social distancing guidelines of standing at least six feet apart. 

Liquor stores, payday lenders and auto dealership must stop in-person operations, according to the new order. 

The new orders also forces hotels, motels, RV parks, and other places of lodging to reduce their maximum occupancy to 25%, which is a 25% reduction from the previous order.

Read the full statement from the governor


