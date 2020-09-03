List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning

Classrooms sat empty to start the school year. |

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released a list of school districts and charter schools that can begin the hybrid model, which includes, in-person learning after Labor Day.

The districts have to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and be in a county that meets the gating criteria for schools to reopen. (See Map Below). Counties in green can begin the hybrid model if they have submitted a plan that has been approved by the NMPED.