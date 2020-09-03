List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning | KOB 4
List: Districts, schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning

Tommy Lopez
Updated: September 03, 2020 05:54 PM
Created: September 03, 2020 04:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) released a list of school districts and charter schools that can begin the hybrid model, which includes, in-person learning after Labor Day. 

The districts have to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and be in a county that meets the gating criteria for schools to reopen. (See Map Below). Counties in green can begin the hybrid model if they have submitted a plan that has been approved by the NMPED. 

List of districts approved to begin hybrid model of learning (Some approved districts have opted to remain in online-only model):

  • Alamogordo
  • Albuquerque
  • Aztec
  • Belen
  • Bernalillo
  • Bloomfield
  • Capitan
  • Central Consolidated
  • Chama
  • Cimarron
  • Clayton
  • Cloudcroft
  • Cobre Consolidated
  • Corona
  • Cuba
  • Des Moines
  • Espanola
  • Estancia
  • Farmington
  • Ft. Sumner
  • Hondo
  • Jemez Valley
  • Jemez Mountain
  • Las Vegas City
  • Los Alamos
  • Los Lunas
  • Magdalena
  • Maxwell
  • Mesa Vista
  • Mora 
  • Moriarity-Edgewood
  • Pojoaque
  • Quemado
  • Questa
  • Raton
  • Reserve
  • Rio Rancho
  • Roy
  • Ruidoso
  • Santa Fe
  • Santa Rosa
  • Silver City
  • Socorro
  • Springer
  • Taos
  • Truth or Consequences
  • Tularosa
  • Vaughn
  • Wagon Mound
  • West Las Vegas

List of charter schools approved to begin hybrid model of learning:

  • Albuquerque Collegiate
  • Albuquerque Bilingual Academy (ABA Online)
  • Albuquerque Institute of Math and Science (AIMS)
  • Albuquerque School of Excellence
  • Albuquerque Sign Language Academy
  • Aldo Leopold Charter
  • Alma D Arte Charter
  • Altura Preparatory Charter
  • Amy Biehl High Charter High School
  • Dzit Dit Lool School of Empowerment Action and Perseverance (DEAP)
  • Estancia Valley Classical Academy
  • Explore Academy
  • Horizon Academy West
  • Hozho Academy 
  • La Montanas 
  • McCurdy Charter School
  • Media Arts Collaborative Charter
  • Mission Achievement and Success 1.0 and 2.0
  • Monte Del Sol Charter
  • NM School for the Arts
  • North Valley Academy
  • Red River Valley Charter School
  • Roots and Wings Community
  • Sandoval Academy of Bilingual Education


