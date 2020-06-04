Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets

Tommy Lopez, Megan Abundis
Updated: June 04, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: June 04, 2020 08:14 PM
Watch the video for a full recap of the peaceful protests
9:51 - Protesters return to UNM. Snacks are being handed out to the protesters
9:43 - Lots of bystanders on the streets filming, they appear to be work in Nob Hill or are rooting on the protsters
9:25 - The group of protesters are walking back to UNM
9:06 - People are sharing personal stories at Central Ave. and Solano.
8:50 - A group of protesters is walking in the middle of Central Ave.
8:39 - Groups at UNM have joined together. They are yelling, 'the people united, we'll never be divided."
8:10 - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is among a group of protesters walking toward downtown.
8:09 - Several groups of protesters are marching from UNM to downtown Albuquerque to honor the life of George Floyd.
Crowd has grown they are in the street pic.twitter.com/9N4Tz9K33P— Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 5, 2020
Mayor Tim Keller is here walking. pic.twitter.com/KSmPbUE5oO— Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) June 5, 2020
We are back with the other group. Two men with a “time to get back 2 work” sign are having a discussion with the crowd. Doesn’t seem too heated. The organizer broke it up. pic.twitter.com/6SQrM8Y5jr— Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 5, 2020
