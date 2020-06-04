Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets

9:06 - People are sharing personal stories at Central Ave. and Solano.

8:50 - A group of protesters is walking in the middle of Central Ave.

8:39 - Groups at UNM have joined together. They are yelling, 'the people united, we'll never be divided."

8:10 - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is among a group of protesters walking toward downtown.

8:09 - Several groups of protesters are marching from UNM to downtown Albuquerque to honor the life of George Floyd.

Crowd has grown they are in the street pic.twitter.com/9N4Tz9K33P — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) June 5, 2020

Mayor Tim Keller is here walking. pic.twitter.com/KSmPbUE5oO — Tommy Lopez (@TommyLopezTV) June 5, 2020