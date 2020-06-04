Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets | KOB 4
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets

Tommy Lopez, Megan Abundis
Updated: June 04, 2020 10:16 PM
Created: June 04, 2020 08:14 PM

Watch the video for a full recap of the peaceful protests

9:51 - Protesters return to UNM. Snacks are being handed out to the protesters

9:43 - Lots of bystanders on the streets filming, they appear to be work in Nob Hill or are rooting on the protsters

9:25 - The group of protesters are walking back to UNM 

9:06 - People are sharing personal stories at Central Ave. and Solano.

8:50 - A group of protesters is walking in the middle of Central Ave. 

8:39 - Groups at UNM have joined together. They are yelling, 'the people united, we'll never be divided."

8:10 - Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller is among a group of protesters walking toward downtown. 

8:09 - Several groups of protesters are marching from UNM to downtown Albuquerque to honor the life of George Floyd.


Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Community coalition criticizes APD for officers' meeting with Jon Jones
Gov. Lujan Grisham forms council to shed light on racial problems
Health care workers protest racism at UNM
Ballots still need to be counted in Republican primary for NM's 3rd Congressional District
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
