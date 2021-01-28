LLPS planning to offer hybrid schooling by late February

The school district created a hybrid framework at the beginning of the year, according to Romero. He said they now just have to craft the plan to fit the new guidelines so they can participate in NMAA-sanctioned events.

A special board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to determine how the district moves forward.

"We're excited about that opportunity but there's lots of pieces we have to put in place to make sure, to continue to make sure, that that environment is going to be safe for both staff and students," Romero said.