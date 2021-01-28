LLPS planning to offer hybrid schooling by late February

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Los Lunas Public Schools is coming up with new plans to get children back in the classroom.
The decision to move forward with in-person learning comes after the governor said schools could offer a hybrid model beginning Feb. 8.
Dr. Arsenio Romero, superintendent for Los Lunas Public Schools, wants to have kids back in the classroom by Feb. 22.
"That gives us about a month, about four weeks to be able to do this, and plan out properly, so we can ensure we have all those COVID-safe practices in place, we have all the PPE equipment in place, we've addressed all the HVAC and air quality issues that we have and make sure that we are a hundred percent ready," he said.
The school district created a hybrid framework at the beginning of the year, according to Romero. He said they now just have to craft the plan to fit the new guidelines so they can participate in NMAA-sanctioned events.
A special board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday to determine how the district moves forward.
"We're excited about that opportunity but there's lots of pieces we have to put in place to make sure, to continue to make sure, that that environment is going to be safe for both staff and students," Romero said.
