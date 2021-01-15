Lobbyists barred from Roundhouse during legislative session

Gessing says that’s a big challenge.

“This is the time when if you’ve talked to your legislators before if you’ve met with them, if you have their cell phone number, or at least personal email address, this is the time to use those tools to engage with them to say, ‘Here’s a concern I have. Here’s an issue I want to bring to your attention,’” he said.

While they sometimes get a bad rap since they do have an agenda, Gessing says lobbyists give important input on bills curing the committee process.

“Lobbyists and folks like myself included do a lot of educating of legislators on issues that they may not necessarily understand as fully as a lobbyists with that expertise really does,” said Gessing. “So my concern, my biggest worry, is that you’re going to have legislation that may be a little on the half-baked side, not necessarily fully formed because they haven’t had as much information, interaction with the public and lobbyists.”