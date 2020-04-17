Lobo Lucy talks about life in quarantine

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- While many people have been stuck at home, KOB 4 wanted to check in with a fan favorite to see how she is handling quarantine.
Lobo Lucy said she's been doing all her classes online, and completing homework assignments. She's also been working out, planting, reading, drawing, and practicing her howling!
Lobo Lucy encouraged fellow Lobos to study hard, have fun and never give up on their dreams.
Click on the video to see Joy Wang's full interview with Lobo Lucy.
