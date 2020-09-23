Local attorney: Who fired first is key to charging decision in Breonna Taylor case

Hankison is facing punishment for firing indiscriminately without a line of sight.

“He shot into a glass patio door with curtains and that goes against Louisville police’s procedure, and so that’s the reason we’re seeing that particular charge,” Schaffer said.

She believes the conduct of the three officers was outrageous, but this result isn’t shocking. Taylor’s boyfriend firing first puts the officers in the clear.

“The fact that Mr. Walker fired a shot, and actually landed a shot, in one of the officer’s legs granted the other officers justification under the law -- to fire back,” Schaffer said.

Whether officers announced themselves before bursting into the apartment did not factor into whether these charges could have been more serious, according to Schaffer.

“It’s the way that the law is written that makes it really difficult on the criminal side of things,” she said.

While this case plays out, Schaffer believes the fallout could impact investigations in other police shootings, including those that have happened recently in New Mexico.

“Our community has seen its fair share of shootings,” Schaffer said. “I think we need to come together and look at the ways that officers are protected.”

Schaffer says New Mexico’s laws don’t protect officers as much as Kentucky’s laws do.

Earlier this month, Louisville paid a $12 million settlement to Breonna Taylor’s family in a wrongful-death lawsuit.

The FBI is still investigating potential federal law violations in the case.