Local community college holds active shooter drill
Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 06:02 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. - A community college in Santa Fe is making sure students and staff know what to do in the case of an active shooter on campus.
Today, Santa Fe Community College is holding what they're calling "Operation Arroyo."
The City of Santa Fe, local law enforcement and the college's Safety and Security team are working on the drill together that will mimic a real-life scenario with simulated gunfire and even injured actors.
Emergency medical services and mental health professionals will be on hand throughout the drill that's expected to go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.
No one will be allowed to enter the campus building once the drill begins.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Created: February 13, 2019 06:02 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved