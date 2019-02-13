Local community college holds active shooter drill | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local community college holds active shooter drill

Marian Camacho
February 13, 2019 06:02 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - A community college in Santa Fe is making sure students and staff know what to do in the case of an active shooter on campus.

Advertisement

Today, Santa Fe Community College is holding what they're calling "Operation Arroyo."

The City of Santa Fe, local law enforcement and the college's Safety and Security team are working on the drill together that will mimic a real-life scenario with simulated gunfire and even injured actors.

Emergency medical services and mental health professionals will be on hand throughout the drill that's expected to go from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

No one will be allowed to enter the campus building once the drill begins. 

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: February 13, 2019 06:02 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
House speaker rejects impeachment petition for Gov. Lujan Grisham
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Change in tax law lowers refunds
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Man accused of sexually assaulting child released pending trial
Advertisement




Local community college holds active shooter drill
Local community college holds active shooter drill
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Grant awarded for redevelopment of De Anza Motor Lodge
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
Police identify man killed by homemade explosive
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
'Furrever' adoption event matches pets with new homes
Man charged in illegal trapping case
Man charged in illegal trapping case