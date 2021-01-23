Local company looking to hire sanitization workers

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Enviro-Master is looking for qualified candidates to help with the influx of customers and clients the company is getting as more places begin to open.
"They just have to be committed. We're looking for the loyal, faithful people that will be able to go there, do the job, have a relationship with the customer, care about the customer and basically solve problems, provide solutions for the customer," said Willie Jenkins, contract officer for Enviro-Master.
Experience is great, but not necessary.
"They have to have a car insurance, all of those things, or what have you," Jenkins said. "The key thing is knowing the community."
In the beginning of pandemic, the company saw a slight drop in business with many businesses closing or adjusting to COVID-19 protocols.
But now, business is booming with more people needing cleaning and sanitization services.
"We make sure those common areas are taken care of so that way, where there's a high influx of people coming in, they won't, don't have to be concerned about any contamination," Jenkins said.
People interested in a position can email their resume to hrdirector.enviromaster@gmail.com
