Local doctor seeing more kids needing treatment for sunburns

Dr. Cvijanovich recommends SPF 50, and using mineral based sunscreen.

"Sunscreen is actually safe for children down to age six months, obviously with kids, babies younger than that, I think it's important to keep them out of the sun, but if that can't be done if they're in the sun, make sure that they have light loose clothing with long sleeves and a hat," she said.

Dr. Cvijanovich people should reapply every couple of hours.

In the long term, sunburns can be damaging to the skin, and extremely uncomfortable in the short term.

The extreme heat also can lead to other problems.

"I know of children who've been suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke, severe muscle cramping," she said.

Dr. Cvijanovich said it's also important to drink plenty of water.

