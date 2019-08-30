Local entrepreneur expands cosmetic business to QVC

Brown believes her brown will grow with the new exposure.

Her lipsticks have only been on the site for a few days, and her daily orders have tripled.

"It's really exciting to see the growth that we're experiencing right now because it means more jobs and more economic impact for our community," Brown said.

Brown employs disabled veterans to package the products.

"My father is a disabled veteran and most of my family are veterans," she said.

Brown said she's taking all the success in stride.

"It's equal parts terrifying and beyond thrilling to get national recognition because, on one hand, if you succeed, everyone's going to know, and then if you fail, everyone's going to know," she said.