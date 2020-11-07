Local leaders react to Joe Biden's projected presidential victory

We are so proud of this country and can’t wait for @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be in the White House! ?????? pic.twitter.com/Xeuapd9512 — Democratic Party of New Mexico (@NMDEMS) November 7, 2020

In a tweet, Senator-elect Ben Ray Lujan also commended Biden's victory and released the following statement:

“This is a historic moment for New Mexicans and for Americans across the country. President-elect Biden is a proven leader who will bring Americans together to build a better future for our country. He will be the champion that Americans need in the White House, and I know he will embody New Mexico’s values of hard work and treating others with respect and dignity.

“During these challenging times, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will bring our country together and help get us on the path to recovery. I’m looking forward to working with them both - on day one - to help our communities rebuild and recover from COVID-19, increase access to affordable health care, and expand economic opportunities for all Americans.”

Congratulations to President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! I look forward to working with them to bring Americans together and put our country back on the right track. pic.twitter.com/5jA2hCukW9 — Ben Ray Luján (@repbenraylujan) November 7, 2020

President Trump reacted to the news and released a statement that read in part, “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media."

Starting Monday, President Trump said his campaign will start prosecuting their case in court.

The local Republican Party said they're also gearing up for battle.

“The President has great cause for concern, and we must carefully examine the vote,” said Republican Party of New Mexico Chairman Steve Pearce. “Republicans will continue to fight this election in the courts and the Republican Party of New Mexico will help the national party in any way possible. There are too many instances around the county where state election officers are skirting laws or stretching them. This is what happened in New Mexico, where poll challengers were treated wrongfully and elections violations occurred.”

Pearce said the New Mexico GOP is asking for donations to help with the president's legal battles.