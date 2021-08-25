Local organization ramps up donations to help Afghan refugees

According to Hall, Lutheran Family Services have helped resettle over a thousand refugees in New Mexico since 2012.

Although officials have not released a plan detailing a definite number of refugees, Lutheran Family Services is anticipating some will come to the area and are preparing by accepting donations.

"A lot of the donations go to food, clothing and rent and housing is a very big need," Hall said. "It could go to really anything that would help with the integration into the communities."

If you would like to help the organization out, you can visit their website for more details