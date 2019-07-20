Local real estate group opens hotel in Las Cruces
Christina Rodriguez
July 21, 2019 10:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a new hotel opening on the campus of New Mexico State University, according to Albuquerque Business First.
The Courtyard by Marriott Las Cruces is having its grand opening July 25.
The four-story, 126-room hotel includes a swimming pool, a fitness center and meeting spaces.
The hotel was developed by local firms Allen Sigmon Real Estate and Total Management Systems.
