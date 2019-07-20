Local real estate group opens hotel in Las Cruces | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local real estate group opens hotel in Las Cruces

Christina Rodriguez
July 21, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is a new hotel opening on the campus of New Mexico State University, according to Albuquerque Business First

Advertisement

The Courtyard by Marriott Las Cruces is having its grand opening July 25. 

The four-story, 126-room hotel includes a swimming pool, a fitness center and meeting spaces. 

The hotel was developed by local firms Allen Sigmon Real Estate and Total Management Systems. 

For more information, click here

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: July 21, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: July 20, 2019 07:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in SE Albuquerque
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in SE Albuquerque
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Band has gear stolen after Albuquerque show
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Smokey Bear turns 75: How a New Mexico bear cub became an icon
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff at mobile home park
Advertisement




Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Bus drivers to begin training in ART lanes
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Roswell firefighter dies after battling injuries from fireworks explosion
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
Boat stolen from family in NE Albuquerque
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
'Obscene' poster causes complaints at Summerfest
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in SE Albuquerque
Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in SE Albuquerque