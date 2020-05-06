Local think tank warns New Mexicans about hidden grocery taxes

However, according to Gessing, some stores have been adding taxes to people’s grocery orders when customers ask for them to be delivered.

Gessing said shoppers in Albuquerque should expect to pay about 8 percent more if they get their food delivered directly from certain stores.

“So if you buy $500 worth of groceries which is not unheard of for a significant family, you could be paying $40 plus dollars in taxes alone,” he said.

It’s unclear why some places are able to charge taxes.

A spokesperson with the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department said they can’t talk about specific taxpayers, or in this case a specific business.

“So it’s a very complicated and tricky tax issue here in New Mexico,” Gessing added.

The Rio Grande Foundation believes the issue stems how the state’s law is written.

According to Gessing, the state uses the food stamp program to decide what counts as groceries.

“And under the food stamp program, food stamps are not able to be used in a delivery situation. That’s why you get this quirk in the tax law,” he said.

The federal government has set up a program that allows food stamp users to use their benefits to pay for groceries online.

However, only six states are doing it.

A spokesperson for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state applied to part of the program earlier this week and was waiting for approval.

Gessing believes the taxes on delivered groceries could go away if the state is approved.

“USDA is committed to maximizing our services and flexibilities to ensure children and others who need food can get it during this Coronavirus epidemic,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“This is a challenging time for many Americans, but it is reassuring to see President Trump and our fellow Americans stepping up to the challenges facing us to make sure kids and those facing hunger are fed,” Perdue added.



