Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners

The mayor says the lockdown encourages people to take the virus seriously.

Gallup borders the Navajo Nation, which has more than 2,100 reported cases of COVID-19.

Genearo's owners have mixed feelings about the lockdown, but they ultimately want what's best for the community.

You know, I don't disagree with the lockdown," Garcia said. "I just wish we had a little bit more warning."

"Now people are just going to go down to Albuquerque, Winslow, Holbrook, Flagstaff to get the other stuff," said Roman Herrera, co-owner of Genaro's. "Now you just spread it, you know. Why not keep it here where we can keep it under control."

The mayor said the lockdown is about saving lives.

"And we just want to get a grip on it," said Mayor Louis Bonaguidi. "We'd like to see this virus over with in a few weeks instead of being prolonged through the whole summer."

The mayor says the lockdown is scheduled to end on Monday but the governor could extend it. He said it depends on how many more cases of COVID-19 the area reports.

