Police investigate shooting that prompted lockdown at Santa Fe schools

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 30, 2021 03:57 PM
Created: September 30, 2021 03:03 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – Lockdowns were lifted at several Santa Fe schools after police detained five people for shots fired Thursday morning near Capital High School.
Santa Fe police responded to several calls of shots fired in the area of 6600 Jaguar Drive.
Police said no one was shot or injured, but several vehicles and buildings were reportedly struck by gunfire.
This case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company