Longtime friend of man killed on Central relieved to hear about arrest in case

"I just got a sense of relief because they got the suspect for Isaac, and I feel that today he can rest," Aguilar said.

Aguilar hopes Amos is held accountable for his alleged actions.

"I really hope that APD has a solid case against Elijah because Elijah does need to pay for his crimes, in full," Aguilar said. "There’s no plea bargains he’s gonna get to where he gets out in two or three, or seven years, or the charges are dropped to a lesser crime."

Aguilar said when he found out how old Amos is, he wasn't surprised.

"I was angry, this has to stop," he said. "It’s getting pretty bad here in Albuquerque."

Aguilar said his son actually knows Amos.

"From what my son told me, that kid’s always been known to carry a gun, he’s been known to be a thief," Aguilar said. "It was just a big shocker to everybody. I guess the suspect was a bit closer than what we thought."

Amos is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold Amos behind bars pending a trial.