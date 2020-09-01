Longtime friend of man killed on Central relieved to hear about arrest in case

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A longtime friend of the man who was shot in front of a restaurant on Central in 2019 was relieved to hear police made an arrest in the case.
"It’s just been a real emotional time for everybody," said Joshua Aguilar, a childhood friend of Isaac Candelaria.
Candelaria was shot and killed when police say 19-year-old Elijah Amos tried to steal his bike.
Amos was arrested Monday.
"I just got a sense of relief because they got the suspect for Isaac, and I feel that today he can rest," Aguilar said.
Aguilar hopes Amos is held accountable for his alleged actions.
"I really hope that APD has a solid case against Elijah because Elijah does need to pay for his crimes, in full," Aguilar said. "There’s no plea bargains he’s gonna get to where he gets out in two or three, or seven years, or the charges are dropped to a lesser crime."
Aguilar said when he found out how old Amos is, he wasn't surprised.
"I was angry, this has to stop," he said. "It’s getting pretty bad here in Albuquerque."
Aguilar said his son actually knows Amos.
"From what my son told me, that kid’s always been known to carry a gun, he’s been known to be a thief," Aguilar said. "It was just a big shocker to everybody. I guess the suspect was a bit closer than what we thought."
Amos is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold Amos behind bars pending a trial.
