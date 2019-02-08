Longtime video rental store looking for a new owner
Meg Hilling
February 08, 2019 06:50 PM
DURANGO, CO. - Open since 1999, Louisa's Movie House will close its doors at the end of March unless a new owner can be found.
"The big thing is that I just don't want to continue to run two different businesses in two different locations," Ericka Curlee, owner of Louisa's Movie House, said. "I still think it is a viable business if somebody else wanted to take the baton and run with it from there."
If someone has been dreaming of owning a movie rental store that has been surviving the age of online-streaming, this might be the perfect opportunity.
"What we sell here is a human experience," Curlee said.
With over 4,500 titles, the store has such a wide selection that it manages to bring in close to 500 customers a week.
If a new owner is not found by the end of March, all of the movies will be sold off.
Anyone interested in continuing the business is asked to contact the store as soon as possible.
Credits
Updated: February 08, 2019 06:50 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 05:29 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved