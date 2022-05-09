Los Alamos braces for evacuations as Cerro Pelado Fire grows

And Los Alamos National Lab’s Wildland Fire program says it's been preparing for fire seasons for years now.

"For about the last three and a half years we've been doing preparation for a wildland fire we removed approximately 3,500 tons of fuel from the lab properties trees brush, those types of things," said Jim Jones LANL Wildland Fire program manager.

The labs have moved to working from home. Officials say they want to keep those evacuation routes as clear as possible and for some residents who have been evacuated from both fires.

"Well the main one is not again please but we've survived it twice and I guess we'll get through this one too but we're all keeping our fingers crossed and I think we're better prepared than we used to be," said Paul Mutschlecner, resident.

Another measure they’ve taken is to put the area under Stage Three Fire Restrictions. Fire officials saying they're not nervous right now but cautious.



