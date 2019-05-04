Los Alamos educator named new Carlsbad superintendent | KOB 4
Los Alamos educator named new Carlsbad superintendent

Carlsbad High School 

Associated Press
May 04, 2019 09:46 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - A Los Alamos educator has been named the new superintendent of Carlsbad Municipal Schools.
    
The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Gerry Washburn was appointed to the role during a special meeting Thursday of the Carlsbad Municipal Schools board.
    
The 63-year-old Washburn has worked for nearly three decades in a variety of roles at Los Alamos Public Schools, including assistant principal and assistant superintendent. He also held a superintendent post at a school district in Oregon.
    
Washburn was chosen over Acting Superintendent LaVern Shan, who also served as deputy superintendent until she was appointed to the top role on an interim basis in 2019.
    
Washburn says he applied for the job after researching Carlsbad.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: May 04, 2019 09:46 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

