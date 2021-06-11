Los Alamos National Lab studies smoke from western fires

There are two main components of smoke, according to Lee.

“It’s white because it's actually scattering light or reflecting light. And that has influence on climate when it's a really large fire, actually reducing the amount of sunlight that is reaching earth's surface," he said.

The second part is soot.

“That absorbs energy, light, and actually will cause the opposite effect and have a net warming on climate,” said Lee.

The goal of this project is to tie more properties of the smoke together to better understand how smoke changes when it's in the atmosphere.