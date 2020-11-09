Los Alamos National Labs participates in new initiative to help reduce plastic pollution

"Biocatalysts are really either small molecules or an organism’s cell that can turn one thing into another thing. In this case, we are interested in finding proteins, which are small molecules, or biological molecules, that can degrade or eat plastic and turn them into tinier molecules,” Dale said.

The current technology in this research can only study tens of proteins at a time, but LANL’s can handle much more.

"Our technology is set up to study thousands of proteins at a time, so we have a real opportunity to accelerate what this research is able to get done in a short period of time,” she said.

The way plastics are treated now is very linear. They're made from their starting materials, we use them, then they’re thrown into the garbage or recycled. The end goal of the BOTTLE program is to change that cycle.

"What we're trying to do is make a circular plastics economy where we have control over the entire process—from building the new polymer to turning it into a product, to degrade that product and getting to turn it into something new again," she said.

Dale also noted that this isn't a problem that can be solved in a year, but she thinks that a lot of progress can be made.





