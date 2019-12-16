Los Lunas church in limbo after dispute with insurance

“The wind just blew the roof off of the building,” Stokes said.

Not only did they lose a building, Stokes said church membership dropped by about 70%.

“A lot of people that had kids went on to other churches because we didn't have a nursery anymore, we didn't have a place to have everything separated,” she said.

The church is insured by Brotherhood Mutual, which paid out about $185,000. However, church officials claim they're owed much more.

Their attorney filed and insurance complaint with the state, which says that the church was subject to "bad faith claims practices."

Stoke said all lines of communication with their insurance provider have since stopped.

“They have just dragged it out, and dragged it out, and dragged it out,” she said.

As the church waits to find out what happens next, building supplies will continue to gather dust.

However, Stokes is holding out hope that they can rebuild.

KOB 4 repeatedly tried to contact Brotherhood Mutual, but was unable to reach someone for comment.