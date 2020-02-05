Los Lunas police searching for missing 16-year-old

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 05, 2020 12:06 PM
Created: February 05, 2020 12:04 PM
LOS LUNAS, N.M.- The Los Lunas Police Department is asking the public's help to find Rhiannon Chavrillo.
The 16-year-old was last seen leaving school on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Rhiannon has black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.
Anyone with information about Rhiannon's whereabouts is asked to contact LLPD by calling (505) 865-9130
