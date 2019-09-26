Lost evidence could jeopardize Santa Fe murder case

Selena’s boyfriend at the time is charged with her murder. However, next month’s trial is now in jeopardy.

The evidence the police department lost includes hair and fingernail clippings.

“It was just upsetting,” Noriega said. “His attorney wanted to dismiss charges for lost evidence.”

Garcia's defense lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the case, writing the "state's destruction of material evidence violates the defendant's constitutional right to due process and fair trial."

Prosecutors responded with their own motion, arguing the missing evidence is “… (a) not important to the outcome of this case, and (b) the weight of the other evidence clearly establishes defendant's guilt."

Noriega wants the police department to be held accountable.

“Who's responsible for this?” Noriega asked. “Somebody has to be held reliable for this.”

KOB 4 reached out to the Santa Fe Police Department for comment, but did not get a response.