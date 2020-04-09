Lovelace cuts pay, hours during COVID-19 crisis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lovelace Health System in New Mexico has reduced hours and pay for many of its health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have been notified that we have been furloughed until at least July 12, and furloughed means a decrease in pay by 30% and also a decrease in hours from 40 hours a week to 24 hours a week," said a Lovelace employee who wanted to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.