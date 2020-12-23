Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial

"As lieutenant governor, I represent all 33 counties within the state. This case happened to be in my home county, where I'm from in Silver City," Morales said. "So, obviously I saw more information as it was developing. I have spoken with the family and know that they're hurting tremendously. And I think that we can bring other options to find solutions to make sure justice is served."

McDonald is facing charges for murder, tampering with evidence and battery.

A spokesperson for the attorney general says he will be meeting with the lieutenant governor.

A new district attorney is expected to take over in the Sixth District in 2021.