Lt. Governor Howie Morales gets involved after murder suspect is released from jail ahead of trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Lt. Gov. Howie Morales is getting involved after a murder suspect, accused of killing a man in front of his six-year-old child, was allowed to leave jail.
Cody McDonald is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Muruillo in the head, south of Silver City. Prosecutors tried to make the case that McDonald was a danger to the community, but a judge disagreed and let him out of jail pending trial.
After learning about the case, Morales, who is from Silver City, wrote a letter that asks the district attorney in Silver City to turn over the case to the New Mexico attorney general.
Morales expressed concern about McDonald's conditions of release, which includes house arrest.
"As lieutenant governor, I represent all 33 counties within the state. This case happened to be in my home county, where I'm from in Silver City," Morales said. "So, obviously I saw more information as it was developing. I have spoken with the family and know that they're hurting tremendously. And I think that we can bring other options to find solutions to make sure justice is served."
McDonald is facing charges for murder, tampering with evidence and battery.
A spokesperson for the attorney general says he will be meeting with the lieutenant governor.
A new district attorney is expected to take over in the Sixth District in 2021.
