Lujan Grisham appoints 5 to University of New Mexico regents | KOB 4
Associated Press
February 10, 2019 09:46 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is making appointments to fill five seats on the University of New Mexico Board of Regents.

Lujan Grisham's appointments announced Saturday include businesswoman Kimberly Sanchez Rael and UNM law Professor Emeritus Robert Schwartz for six-year terms, former Regents Sandra K. Begay and Douglas M. Brown for four-year term and student Melissa C. Henry to a two-year term.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

Lujan Grisham as governor-elect in December announced creation of advisory committees to make recommendations for regents appointments after interviewing prospective candidates and checking the background of each.

