Lujan Grisham orders flags flown at half-staff for Ginsburg | KOB 4
Photo: Supreme Court of the United States

The Associated Press
Created: September 20, 2020 10:35 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Saturday ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff until the interment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights and a pop culture icon, died Friday at age 87.

Lujan Grisham’s order called Ginsburg “an American hero who throughout her prolific career as a lawyer and jurist evinced the best of our country’s founding ideals.”

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael E. Vigil said the state high court was “saddened by the passing of one of the great jurists of our time and a national treasure.”

In other New Mexico reaction, Democratic Sen. Tom Udall called Ginsburg a “trailblazing force who used her unmatched talents for immeasurable good.”

New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said Ginsburg was an “honest champion of justice” and state Democratic Party Chairman Marg Elliston said Ginsburg left a “long legacy of principled leadership and distinguished service.”


