Lujan outraising all foes in open Senate race in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: February 04, 2020 03:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Records show Democratic Rep. U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan is outpacing all of his GOP opponents in the fundraising race for an open Senate seat in New Mexico.

Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission showed that the Santa Fe Democrat raised $974,000 in the last three months of 2019.

That's more than all of his potential Republican opponents and his Democratic challenger combined. Gavin Clarkson, a former Bureau of Indian Affairs officials under President Donald Trump, led all Republicans in fundraising during the same period.

He pulled in $249,000 during the last three months in 2019 and reported only having $134,000 in cash.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

