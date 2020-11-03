Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race

Lujan said he voted early.

However, his opponent voted Tuesday morning.

He said he feels confident he can win the race.

"We feel good. I mean, I think at this point in the campaign what you look to do is make sure that every vote gets cast and you want everyone who can possibly vote, to vote," Ronchetti said. "So that's what we're spending time doing now. We feel very good about the voter breakdown, about where we sit and about this campaign as a whole. So once you get it to where you want it to be, and you've done everything you can, you just let the chips fall where they may."



Ronchetti will be watching the results come in with his family at the Marriott in Albuquerque's Uptown area.