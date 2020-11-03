Lujan, Ronchetti surrounded by loved ones as they await results in U.S. Senate race

Nathan O'Neal, Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Democrat Ben Ray Lujan and Republican Mark Ronchetti are trying to replace Tom Udall in the U.S. Senate.
On Election Day, Lujan said he started with a blessing from his mother.
When polls close, he will be embracing an unconventional election night.
'We'll be gathering via video conference. We'll be calling into people's homes to chat with them over the phone lines as well," Lujan said. "It'll be different that way but I'm still looking forward to hearing from loved ones. All of the text messages the voicemails the phone calls, the prayers, the social media outreach I just want to say thank you to everyone, but that's what we'll be doing tonight, so it'll be with family, it'll be here in Nambe, and I'm hoping to be able to share a little bit of home with people all over New Mexico tonight."
Lujan said he voted early.
However, his opponent voted Tuesday morning.
He said he feels confident he can win the race.
"We feel good. I mean, I think at this point in the campaign what you look to do is make sure that every vote gets cast and you want everyone who can possibly vote, to vote," Ronchetti said. "So that's what we're spending time doing now. We feel very good about the voter breakdown, about where we sit and about this campaign as a whole. So once you get it to where you want it to be, and you've done everything you can, you just let the chips fall where they may."
Ronchetti will be watching the results come in with his family at the Marriott in Albuquerque's Uptown area.
