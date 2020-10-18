Luna Wildfire burns more than 7,400 acres in Carson National Forest | KOB 4
Luna Wildfire burns more than 7,400 acres in Carson National Forest

Justine Lopez
Updated: October 18, 2020 04:41 PM
Created: October 18, 2020 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A wildfire that broke out Saturday evening north of Chacon in Carson National Forest has burned more than 7,400 acres.

Fire officials said the Luna Fire is burning at an elevation between 9,000 and 11,000 feet and is currently not threatening nearby communities.

The sight and smell of smoke is visible from surrounding communities like Angel Fire, Black Lake, Guadalupita, Mora and Taos.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


