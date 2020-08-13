MADD New Mexico launches fundraiser to help continue providing services

The organization is asking for the public's help to continue providing services.

MADD New Mexico has launched a new fundraising campaign.

"The Save the Services campaign is really a way for us to highlight all the services we provide in New Mexico, and the importance of them staying," Valdez said.

The campaign, which kicked off this month, will have a "Give back" event at Kendra Scott Jewelry. On Friday, there will be another event at Rebel Donuts.

MADD New Mexico is also moving two of it's major fundraising events online to make it easier for people to participate.

"Basically it's now going all be on our Facebook page," Valdez said.

Click here to donate to MADD New Mexico.