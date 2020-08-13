MADD New Mexico launches fundraiser to help continue providing services

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Driving while intoxicated continues to be a problem in New Mexico.
"I think something that's really surprising is we still have victims, there are still new crashes, there are still 54 people who have lost their lives in New Mexico this year," said Lindsey Valdez, program director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) New Mexico.
With the pandemic raging, MADD New Mexico is helping victims across the state by providing services to help guide them in getting justice.
"It's difficult to navigate on a good day, and now everything is really so different that we're really there to help guide these regulations that often change day by day with what that looks like so its definitely still a problem here in New Mexico, unfortunately," Valdez said.
The organization is asking for the public's help to continue providing services.
MADD New Mexico has launched a new fundraising campaign.
"The Save the Services campaign is really a way for us to highlight all the services we provide in New Mexico, and the importance of them staying," Valdez said.
The campaign, which kicked off this month, will have a "Give back" event at Kendra Scott Jewelry. On Friday, there will be another event at Rebel Donuts.
MADD New Mexico is also moving two of it's major fundraising events online to make it easier for people to participate.
"Basically it's now going all be on our Facebook page," Valdez said.
