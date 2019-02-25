Mailboxes are being vandalized, mail stolen

For starters, investigators say people should be checking their mail in a timely manner, especially when it comes to waiting for W2 forms.

"If you need to check it every single day, make sure you are on top of it," Harcrow said.

As for receiving tax returns, law enforcement encourages residents to use direct deposit if possible. They also say to keep a close eye on your mailbox, especially if it is part of a community mailbox station.