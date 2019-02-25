Mailboxes are being vandalized, mail stolen
Meg Hilling
SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. — According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, residents in the Four Corners area are having their mailboxes broken into.
Deputies say they are responding to multiple reports of mailboxes off of Crouch Mesa Rd. being forced open and damaged.
"We've been worried about people in the community getting their W2's or their tax returns specifically taken from people," said Jayme Harcrow, public information officer for the San Juan County Sheriff's Office.
For starters, investigators say people should be checking their mail in a timely manner, especially when it comes to waiting for W2 forms.
"If you need to check it every single day, make sure you are on top of it," Harcrow said.
As for receiving tax returns, law enforcement encourages residents to use direct deposit if possible. They also say to keep a close eye on your mailbox, especially if it is part of a community mailbox station.
