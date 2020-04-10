Major auto insurances companies to give rebates to New Mexicans for driving less | KOB 4
Major auto insurances companies to give rebates to New Mexicans for driving less

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 10, 2020 02:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- Major auto insurances in New Mexico, including Allstate, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Safeco, USAA, Travelers and State Farm, agreed to give policyholders money back because they have been driving less during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a true partnership that will benefit many New Mexicans,” said New Mexico Superintendent of Insurance Russell Toal. 

Toal and the insurers cite the governor's stay-at-home order for reducing driving significantly as a reason for the credits and rebates.

The state did not reveal how much money each policyholder would receive, or when the rebate would arrive. 


