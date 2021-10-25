'Major' action movie to film in Las Cruces this week

The film will be casting up to 300 local residents for paid extra roles. Eligible actors include anyone 18-to-65 years old with a fit-to-average build. All actors must also take a COVID-19 test with the production prior to working on-set.

The role will pay $100 for an eight-hour shift and $30 for taking the COVID-19 test.

Anyone interested should email a selfie and a full-body picture without filters, hats or sunglasses to lascrucesfilmcasting@gmail.com with the subject, "General", and information about their name, phone number, age, weight/height/shoe size/waste size and availability in the email.