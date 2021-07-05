Major New Mexico employer mandating employees be vaccinated

“We are, sort of, a little bit ahead of where everyone else is. I do think there will be more places and more organizations getting to this in future," he said.

VLA is a source of discoveries in space, time-keeping and is a major employer.

"Now they're having to choose between getting the vaccination, which they don't want, and their jobs and retirement, and I think it's really sad that they're having to make that choice," said Rep. Gail Armstrong.

Armstrong is urging the VLA to scrap the policy, saying employees still won't get vaccinated.

"I think it's going to hurt the economics of rural New Mexico, especially in my area," she said.

Dr. Beasley said this hiccup could delay the expansion plans currently in the works, but “it’s a pain we’re willing to endure.”