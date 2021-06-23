Mamma Mia musical coming to Farmington theater

Diana Costello
June 23, 2021
FARMINGTON, N.M.- The Four Corners Musical Theater Company in Farmington will be putting on a production of Mamma Mia at Lion Wilderness amphitheater after a year-long intermission.
With no performances and no audience during the height of the pandemic, live theater is ready to make a comeback.
"Our livelihood was whipped out for so long, so the fact that I get to be here doing what I love with the people I love, in a city I love, I'm just thrilled. I can't wait to bring live theater back to Farmington and I think this is going to be a really great show to welcome it back," said actress Natalie Azczerba.
Local, regional and national talents have joined the cast for the Mamma Mia production.
"When I knew randy was doing it again and he asked me if I wanted to come to New Mexico which is so far away from my home in Fairfield, Iowa, I thought what a great way to come out COVID," said actress Tena Edlin.
Mamma Mia will kick off on July 8th and will run till August.
