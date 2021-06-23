Mamma Mia musical coming to Farmington theater | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Mamma Mia musical coming to Farmington theater

Diana Costello
Updated: June 23, 2021 06:53 PM
Created: June 23, 2021 04:50 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- The Four Corners Musical Theater Company in Farmington will be putting on a production of Mamma Mia at Lion Wilderness amphitheater after a year-long intermission.

With no performances and no audience during the height of the pandemic, live theater is ready to make a comeback. 

"Our livelihood was whipped out for so long, so the fact that I get to be here doing what I love with the people I love, in a city I love, I'm just thrilled. I can't wait to bring live theater back to Farmington and I think this is going to be a really great show to welcome it back," said actress Natalie Azczerba.

Local, regional and national talents have joined the cast for the Mamma Mia production.

"When I knew randy was doing it again and he asked me if I wanted to come to New Mexico which is so far away from my home in Fairfield, Iowa, I thought what a great way to come out COVID," said actress Tena Edlin.

Mamma Mia will kick off on July 8th and will run till August.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Accused child rapist found not guilty of murder, will be retried on other charges
Accused child rapist found not guilty of murder, will be retried on other charges
NMSP: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe
NMSP: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Santa Fe
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 76 additional COVID-19 cases
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'